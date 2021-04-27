105-year-old Patna woman wins battle against COVID-19

Image: Shutterstock

A 105-year-old woman from Patna defeated COVID-19 in just 11 days with home isolation. The women along with her family had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 11, News18 has reported.

Dr. DN Akela, 68, resident of Ashiana Nagar, Patna, with his 105-year-old mother and 61-year-old wife tested postitve on April 11. The daily also reported that the entire family had taken both the doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

The family immediately isolated themselves and began taking medicines given without panic. On April 22, the report of the whole family came negative.

The 105-year-old Demanti Devi said that she had fever and throat problems but now she is feeling fine.

However, Demanti Devi is not the only elderly women to recover from coronavirus. Last year, a 105-year-old woman from Karnataka on September 13 recovered from COVID-19 who isolated at home and refused to get hospitalised. Also, a 110-year-old Kerala women Randathani Variath Pathu, recovered from COVID-19 last year in August. She became the oldest to recover from COVID-19 in the state. The 105-year-old Asma Beevi, a Kollam native, was discharged after recovering from the disease, in July. Asma Beevi who also had other age-related ailments was monitored by a special medical board.

Meanwhile, Bihar reported a total of 11,801 new COVID-19 cases on Monday escalating the virus caseload to 4,15,397, with capital Patna being worst-hit in the state, health department bulletin said.

The state saw 67 fresh casualties, taking the COVID-19 death toll to 2222, it said. Among the new cases, Patna's share was a maximum of 2,720, while Saran had 568 infections, West Champaran (460), Saharsa (433), and Purnea (384).