English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth

    1 child has died in mystery liver disease outbreak, says WHO

    The U.N. health agency said late Saturday that it has so far received reports of at least 169 cases of acute hepatitis of unknown origin from a dozen countries.

    Associated Press
    April 24, 2022 / 03:48 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    The World Health Organization says at least one death has been reported in connection with a mysterious liver disease outbreak affecting children in Europe and the United States.

    The U.N. health agency said late Saturday that it has so far received reports of at least 169 cases of acute hepatitis of unknown origin from a dozen countries.

    The cases were reported in children aged one month to 16 years old, and 17 of those who fell ill required liver transplants. WHO didn't say in which country the death occurred.

    The first cases were recorded in Britain, where 114 children have been sickened.

    It is not yet clear if there has been an increase in hepatitis cases, or an increase in awareness of hepatitis cases that occur at the expected rate but go undetected, WHO said in a statement.

    Close

    Experts say the cases may be linked to a virus commonly associated with colds, but further research is ongoing.

    While adenovirus is a possible hypothesis, investigations are ongoing for the causative agent, WHO said, noting that the virus has been detected in at least 74 of the cases. At least 20 of the children tested positive for the coronavirus.

    WHO said affected countries are stepping up their surveillance of hepatitis cases in children.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Associated Press
    Tags: #disease #Health #World Health Organization (WHO)
    first published: Apr 24, 2022 03:48 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.