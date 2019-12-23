Head-turners: 5 Women who led anti-government uprisings in 2019

Multiple protests rocked India and others in the year 2019, with the most remarkable feature of all being the unforeseen number of women in the frontline. It took years for women to achieve this social breakthrough, flouting taboos and social norms, to often lead such marches and not just take part in them. While many of these uprisings failed to achieve their political goal, they brought women to the forefront of rights marches even in some of the most orthodox countries where they’re still treated as voiceless, second-class citizens. The following are some such women who have become beacons of hope and will be remembered for shattering the glass ceilings and changing the face and nature of protests across the world.