He left Microsoft, Bengaluru for Amazon, Vancouver. Then his offer was withdrawn

A former Microsoft engineer in Bengaluru left for a job at Amazon’s Vancouver office, completed the immigration process and even had a chat with his new manager a day before his travel to Canada only to have his offer rescinded days before joining.

Amazon has of late fired thousands of people from across offices and Arush Nagpal was just one of the victims. He took to LinkedIn to share his plight and asked for help.

He said he was willing to join any other team in Amazon Vancouver or anywhere else and asked his former colleagues and acquaintances to refer him at their companies. He said he is looking out for referrals in Canada and India.

Read his full post and ordeal below:

“I'm gonna have to share some sad news, but I need to share this to get some help from each and every one of you reading this.

After spending some great time with amazing folks at Microsoft, I decided to move to Vancouver to join Amazon Canada, but my offer has been rescinded, after a long immigration process, just before my joining date post landing in Canada. I served my notice period, have already shifted to Vancouver and received my work permit. What's surprising is that I had a chat with my manager regarding my travel to Canada, just a day prior to my travel, but this news comes as a shock.

I'm willing to join any other team in Amazon Vancouver, or other locations if you're willing to help me. I promise I have proved to be one of the crucial hardworking members of all the teams I've been with. I understand the microeconomic conditions, but with everything in place, and given my willingness to join Amazon, it would make sense to move to the team which is in immediate need of engineers. If any peers are willing to recommend me to their organizations, I cannot express how much I would thank them. I would also love to work with the colleagues I've worked with before. Looking for referrals in India and Canada at this hour. I'd also ask you to share this post as it would help me reach more folks, and acquire the help that I need.” Over 15,000 reacted to the post and 700 people commented with many reaching out with job opportunities. Nagpal, in comments, said he had sent across his resume to several people through the post and thanked everyone for their help. Amazon has in the past too rescinded offers just days before joining. A former Google engineer’s offer was withdrawn just three days before he was to join the e-commerce giant.

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE