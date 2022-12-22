 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HomeNewsTrends

He left Microsoft, Bengaluru for Amazon, Vancouver. Then his offer was withdrawn

Moneycontrol News
Dec 22, 2022 / 07:23 PM IST

Amazon has fired thousands of people from across offices and Arush Nagpal was just one of the victims.

Amazon rescinded the man's offer days before his joining in Vancouver. (Reuters)

A former Microsoft engineer in Bengaluru left for a job at Amazon’s Vancouver office, completed the immigration process and even had a chat with his new manager a day before his travel to Canada only to have his offer rescinded days before joining.

Amazon has of late fired thousands of people from across offices and Arush Nagpal was just one of the victims. He took to LinkedIn to share his plight and asked for help.

He said he was willing to join any other team in Amazon Vancouver or anywhere else and asked his former colleagues and acquaintances to refer him at their companies. He said he is looking out for referrals in Canada and India.

Read his full post and ordeal below:

“I'm gonna have to share some sad news, but I need to share this to get some help from each and every one of you reading this.

After spending some great time with amazing folks at Microsoft, I decided to move to Vancouver to join Amazon Canada, but my offer has been rescinded, after a long immigration process, just before my joining date post landing in Canada. I served my notice period, have already shifted to Vancouver and received my work permit. What's surprising is that I had a chat with my manager regarding my travel to Canada, just a day prior to my travel, but this news comes as a shock.