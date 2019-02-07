App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Feb 07, 2019 06:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hawaii lawmaker proposes to raise legal smoking age to 100

Hawaiian politician Richard Creagan has proposed a bill which could eliminate cigarettes from the Island of Hawaii

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Hawaiian Democrat Representative Richard Creagan has proposed a new bill which could increase the legal smoking age to 100 years, by 2024. The Hawaii Island politician has stated that he wants to see cigarettes off the store shelves altogether.

If his bill gets passed, Hawaii will be the first state to ban the sale of cigarettes.

The bill—HB 1509— proposes that the sale of cigarettes be diminished by increasing the minimum age to 30 in 2020, 40 in 2021, 50 in 2022, 60 in 2023, and 100 in 2024.

In an interview with the Hawaii Tribune-Herald, Creagan said, “This is more lethal, more dangerous than any prescription drug, and it is more addicting. In my view, you are taking people who are enslaved from a horrific addiction and freeing people from horrific enslavement. We, as legislators, have a duty to do things to save people’s lives. If we don’t ban cigarettes, we are killing people.”

Richard Creagan was appointed as the Representative, Hawaii State House of Representatives, District 5 in 2014 and has served office since. He has a Masters degree in Psychology/Mental Health Counselling program from the University of Hawaii.
First Published on Feb 7, 2019 06:25 pm

tags #Hawaii #Politics #trends

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.