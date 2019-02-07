Hawaii lawmaker proposes to raise legal smoking age to 100

Hawaiian Democrat Representative Richard Creagan has proposed a new bill which could increase the legal smoking age to 100 years, by 2024. The Hawaii Island politician has stated that he wants to see cigarettes off the store shelves altogether.

If his bill gets passed, Hawaii will be the first state to ban the sale of cigarettes.

The bill—HB 1509— proposes that the sale of cigarettes be diminished by increasing the minimum age to 30 in 2020, 40 in 2021, 50 in 2022, 60 in 2023, and 100 in 2024.

In an interview with the Hawaii Tribune-Herald, Creagan said, “This is more lethal, more dangerous than any prescription drug, and it is more addicting. In my view, you are taking people who are enslaved from a horrific addiction and freeing people from horrific enslavement. We, as legislators, have a duty to do things to save people’s lives. If we don’t ban cigarettes, we are killing people.”

Richard Creagan was appointed as the Representative, Hawaii State House of Representatives, District 5 in 2014 and has served office since. He has a Masters degree in Psychology/Mental Health Counselling program from the University of Hawaii.