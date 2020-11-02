Have all account details; been forced to stoop to this level: Vlogger on ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ owner’s swindling allegations

After internet sensation Kanta Prasad, the owner of the now-famous ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ accused vlogger Gaurav Wasan of swindling, the YouTuber trashed all charges saying he can produce all the account details to prove otherwise.

Wasan said: “I always promote street food of India. I made a viral video that brought them so much help. Every person used to say you are helping them so much. Now the same people are calling me a fraud. I have all the account details here, I have been forced to stoop to this level.”

The octogenarian, who runs ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’, a small eatery in south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, had filed a police complaint against social media influencer Gaurav Wasan on November 1, accusing him of misappropriating his funds.

Notably, had it not been for Wasan, Prasad might have continued to struggle to make ends meet while waiting at his little eatery with the hopes that customers would turn up. The vlogger had chanced upon his eatery and shared a video of the ‘Baba’ appealing for help and support with misty eyes. The video had gone viral across social media platforms and people had sent donations amounting to lakhs of rupees to help Prasad.

related news Baba Ka Dhaba' owner accuses YouTuber of misappropriation of funds

However, Prasad has now claimed that Wasan had “intentionally and deliberately shared only his and his family/friends bank details and mobile numbers with the donors and collected huge amount of donations vis different modes of payments i.e. bank account/wallets without providing any information to the complainant”.

Kanta Prasad further said that the vlogger has handed him over a cheque of Rs 2,33,677 only, although he has been told that he has received donations totalling Rs 20 lakh, reported NDTV.

Refuting his claims, Wasan said when he went to the bank on October 8 to deposit the money received on behalf of Prasad, he was told that the account was sealed after it was credited with Rs 20 lakh. He further said that he has personally given the Baba Ka Dhaba owner Rs 3.78 lakh from the total of Rs 4.44 lakh that was deposited in his account and said that it was a part of it was his own money.