Haryana wheat farmers yet to receive Rs 11,000 crore from state government

Haryana wheat farmers have not received payments totalling Rs 11,000 crore from the government, although foodgrains worth Rs 7,700 crore have already arrived at government godowns.

Official figures suggest that as of May 12, 64 lakh million tonne of wheat had been procured by the state government at Rs 1,925 per quintal. At this rate, the total amount stands at Rs 12,320 crore, but so far, only Rs 3,957 crore has been paid to the arhtiyas (commission agents) for the farmers. A government functionary has informed that of this amount, the farmers have received only around Rs 1,000 crore.

The state government had officially started procuring wheat from April 20, which had got delayed for three days after the arhtiyas had called for a strike, The Indian Express reported.

However, starting this crop season, the government had decided to pay the farmers directly to make sure they are not exploited by the agents. This was opposed by the arhtiyas, who procure crops from farmers to supply to government agencies and charge a commission instead. They had claimed that they would not be able to recover their advance from farmers if the payments went to the latter directly.

The government gave in to their demands but asked the arhtiyas to transfer the payments to the farmers through RTGs first and obtain 'consent papers' from them. Government officials have not received the papers yet and cannot release further payments until they submit the documents to verify if the farmers received their previous payment.

Haryana Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister JP Dalal has claimed that the government has already approved payment of Rs 7,700 crore, which would be released to the arhtiyas as soon as they submit the consent forms obtained from the farmers.

As a result, farmers are still waiting for their payments, said Mandeep Nathwan, Convener, Kisan Sanghrash Samiti.

The arhtiyas have shifted the blame to the complex payment system involving different channels. Ashok Gupta, President, Haryana State Anaj Mandi Arhtiyas Association, said: “We are supposed to submit documents through a web portal which is full of deficiencies. The arhtiyas are also not internet savvy and no training was imparted to them before introducing the system.”