App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : May 15, 2020 08:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Haryana wheat farmers yet to receive Rs 11,000 crore from state government

Haryana Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister JP Dalal has claimed that the government has already approved payment of Rs 7,700 crore, which would be released to the arhtiyas as soon as they submit the consent forms obtained from the farmers.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Haryana wheat farmers have not received payments totalling Rs 11,000 crore from the government, although foodgrains worth Rs 7,700 crore have already arrived at government godowns.

Official figures suggest that as of May 12, 64 lakh million tonne of wheat had been procured by the state government at Rs 1,925 per quintal. At this rate, the total amount stands at Rs 12,320 crore, but so far, only Rs 3,957 crore has been paid to the arhtiyas (commission agents) for the farmers. A government functionary has informed that of this amount, the farmers have received only around Rs 1,000 crore.

The state government had officially started procuring wheat from April 20, which had got delayed for three days after the arhtiyas had called for a strike, The Indian Express reported.

Close

However, starting this crop season, the government had decided to pay the farmers directly to make sure they are not exploited by the agents. This was opposed by the arhtiyas, who procure crops from farmers to supply to government agencies and charge a commission instead. They had claimed that they would not be able to recover their advance from farmers if the payments went to the latter directly.

related news

The government gave in to their demands but asked the arhtiyas to transfer the payments to the farmers through RTGs first and obtain 'consent papers' from them. Government officials have not received the papers yet and cannot release further payments until they submit the documents to verify if the farmers received their previous payment.

Haryana Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister JP Dalal has claimed that the government has already approved payment of Rs 7,700 crore, which would be released to the arhtiyas as soon as they submit the consent forms obtained from the farmers.

As a result, farmers are still waiting for their payments, said Mandeep Nathwan, Convener, Kisan Sanghrash Samiti.

The arhtiyas have shifted the blame to the complex payment system involving different channels. Ashok Gupta, President, Haryana State Anaj Mandi Arhtiyas Association, said: “We are supposed to submit documents through a web portal which is full of deficiencies. The arhtiyas are also not internet savvy and no training was imparted to them before introducing the system.”

 

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce
Register Now! and watch industry stalwarts forecast how India Inc will shape up in post COVID-19 world

Date: May 19

First Published on May 15, 2020 08:27 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Economy #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus wrap May 15: India surpasses China's tally of reported cases; Govt devotes third tranche of economic measures to Agri sector

Coronavirus wrap May 15: India surpasses China's tally of reported cases; Govt devotes third tranche of economic measures to Agri sector

Health groups ask India to rescind Gilead's patents for COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Health groups ask India to rescind Gilead's patents for COVID-19 drug remdesivir

FM Nirmala Sitharaman press conference Day 3: Read the full text

FM Nirmala Sitharaman press conference Day 3: Read the full text

most popular

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.