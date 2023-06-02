Teen girl kills brother after fight over mobile phone in Haryana

The boy was later taken to a hospital where he was declared dead and police officials realised what had happened only after they spoke to the girl. (Representational Photo).

A 15-year-old girl in Faridabad in Haryana strangled her younger brother with a dupatta after he refused to give her the mobile phone to play a game. Police officials said that the girl became enraged since the incident caused deep resentment that she had for her brother who she felt received preferential treatment.

The children's parents were not at home at the time of the incident. Police said that the children lived with their grandparents in Auraiya in Uttar Pradesh and had come to Faridabad to spend time with parents during their summer vacations.

"I found that my son was lying on the bed and wasn't responsive. I asked my wife what happened but she said she had no idea about it. I saw some injuries on his neck. My daughter didn't say anything when I asked," the father said in the complaint.

"The girl was quizzed in the presence of her mother. She told us her family would scold her a lot, and that it made her feel that they loved the boy, and not her," local police spokesperson Sube Singh said.

The boy was later taken to a hospital where he was declared dead and police officials realised what had happened only after they spoke to the girl.

The autopsy report stated that the boy had died of asphyxiation and the local welfare committee later submitted a report and added that the girl would be counselled.

The girl was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board on Thursday and later sent to an observation home.