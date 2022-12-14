Dramatic video: Haryana cop swallows bribe money to evade vigilance officers

Screengrabs of the viral video shared by @Kaffiro1 on Twitter.

A police officer from Haryana, who was caught accepting a bribe, tried to evade vigilance officers by swallowing the money. The incident caught on camera is now viral.

The clip shows vigilance officers engaged in a tussle with sub-inspector Mahendra Ula of Faridabad. The officers were trying to overpower Ula who while struggling, was seen stuffing notes into his mouth and swallowing it. Another man, who was possibly Ula's accomplice, attempted to help him but was held back by other vigilance officers.



#Faridabad cop caught taking bribe, swallows money to evade vigilance officers.

Sub-Inspector Mahendra Ula being overpowered by vigilance department personnel. Officials corner the cop and attempt to reclaim the money he swallowed in a flash after being caught.#Haryana pic.twitter.com/EM297tlsuS — Kafirophobia (@Kaffiro1) December 13, 2022

"His career is gone now. Don't worsen yours," an officer off camera is heard telling the man.

Vigilance officers were then seen trying to retrieve remains of the bribe money from Ula's mouth. The sub-inspector was pinned to the ground while an officer examined his mouth.

According to NDTV, Ula had demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000 to take action in a buffalo theft case. The buffalo's owner Shubhnath, who had already given him Rs 6,000, approached the vigilance department and filed a complaint against Ula. Officers then laid a trap and caught him red-handed while accepting the remaining bribe.