18-year-old girl who was born in jail set to study at Harvard University

Aurora Sky Castner who is from Montgomery County was born in Galveston County Jail after he mother was sentenced to jail when she was born. (Photo credit: facebook.com/ASHPCISD).

An 18-year-old girl in the United States, who born in prison, is set to study at Harvard University. Aurora Sky Castner who is from Montgomery County was born in Galveston County Jail after he mother was sentenced to jail when she was born. Castner was raised by her father, who would pick her up from the jail.

As per the New York Post, the girl was able to fulfill her dream of getting a seat a Harvard, where she plans to study law with support from the community in Conroe.

"I was born in prison," is how the first line of Castner's application letter began and she credited her mentor Mona Hamby, who has been part of Castner's life for 10 years, for helping her in her life.

"I was given a paper about her. Her hero was Rosa Parks, her favorite food was tacos from Dairy Queen and she loved to read. I thought this sounds like a bright little girl," Hamby told Houston Chronicle.

"She told me: "I've been to jail." I said: "No, that can’t be right,". I knew that I can’t just go eat lunch with this kid once a week, she needed more," she added.

"Everything that Mona taught me was very valuable in the same way that everything that I went through before Mona was very valuable," Castner said.

In April, Hamby updated on Instagram that Castner had not only successfully secured a seat at Harvard University but will also be attending the prestigious Ivy League school on a scholarship.

