Harsh Goenka's skin-tone matching band-aids post starts Twitter debate; 'racist', say users

Harsh Goenka's photo of skin-tone matching band-aids started a debate on Twitter. (Image: hvgoenka/Twitter)

Chairman of RPG Group Harsh Goenka shared a photo on his Twitter feed when he came across a picture that caught his attention. It was a picture of a band-aid that matched different skin tones, which, soon after, caused a quite a stir online. Goenka decided to share the picture with his followers, along with a caption that read, "Was matching skin tones really necessary? Some innovations don't make sense!"

As soon as Goenka's post went live, it started a heated debate online. Some people argued that skin-colour matching band-aids were needed, while others called it a "racist product." The popular brand was called out by social media users, who accused the company of being insensitive to people of colour.

The debate continued to rage on, with some people accusing Goenka of being out of touch and insensitive to people of colour. However, not everyone was against the idea of skin-colour matching band-aids.



Was matching skin tones really necessary…… some innovations don’t make sense! pic.twitter.com/HtJOPZTsms — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) May 9, 2023

One user wrote, "Essence of marketing. Creating of 'needs. Filling in the gaps in the human mind." Another user argued, "A product designed for white skin may be fine for you. Some brown people may prefer to match their own color."

"Maybe they are planning to position it as a lifestyle product, not as a medical product," a third user explained. "Matching the skin tones is good for the lipstick business but not necessary for bandaids!" one user expressed concern.

"Overcorrection is usually done by over-guilty people…Just saying," a fifth user wrote.

The US-based company, on its website, describes their product and why the colour of the product matches various skin tones.

“These band-aid brand Ourtone Flexible Fabric Adhesive Bandages provide a skin tone complementing adhesive bandage in shades for Black & Brown skin tones. These bandages were designed to provide flexible wound protection that blends with your skin tone,” the company says.

They also added that to support diversity in nursing, they will provide student nurses with scholarships and financial support.

“We believe everyone should see themselves in the care they receive. To address the fact that only 1 in 10 nurses in the United States is Black, we are partnering with the National Black Nurses Association (NBNA) and the Foundation of the National Student Nurses' Association (NSNA) to provide student nurses with financial support and scholarships as they pursue a future in healthcare,” the website says.