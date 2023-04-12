Harsh Goenka's dig at Zomato over losses as he praises profit-making Zerodha, Zoho

Industrialist Harsh Goenka recently took to Twitter to express his surprise at the financial results of several well-known start-ups, highlighting the impressive profits earned by Zoho and Zerodha, while taking a jab at Zomato's losses.

In a tweet, the Chairman of RPG Enterprises, wrote, "As I looked at the best known start-ups, I was shocked to see the huge losses. But with Zoho and Zerodha earning amazing profits, I feel I have cracked the secret – to make a profitable start-up, one must name it with ‘Z’. Oh wait, then I thought about Z (tomato emoji), never mind." He didn’t write Zomato directly, but used a tomato emoji next to the Z, implying it was the food delivery giant he was referring to.

His tweet sheds light on the financial results of a number of popular Indian start-ups. Among the companies Goenka listed, only Zoho and Zerodha were profitable, while the others, including Byju's, Swiggy, Paytm, and Zomato, didn’t bring the cash.

The biggest loss-maker in Goenka’s list was BharatPe with Rs 5,611 crores in losses while Paytm reported Rs 2,396 crores in losses. BharatPe’s revenue for FY 22 was 680 crores as compared to its rival’s Rs 5,264 crores.

Sridhar Vembu's Zoho raked in profits of Rs 2,747 crores while Nithin and Nikhil Kamath-run Zerodha clocked in Rs 2,094 crores. While Zoho is valued at $5.9 billion, Zerodha is at $2 billion. Take a look at his tweet and list of companies in the chart:

Goenka's tweet drew attention to the trend of start-ups in India focusing more on growth than profits. While growth is essential for any new business, it cannot come at the expense of profitability. The failure to focus on profits has been a significant concern for investors in the Indian start-up ecosystem. However, it is important to note that profitability is not the only indicator of success for start-ups. Companies like Zomato, which are yet to turn a profit, are still highly valued in the market. Their focus on growth has helped them establish themselves as market leaders. Read: Harsh Goenka shares data on Shark Tank judges' company losses. Then, Anupam Mittal's rebuttal Zomato has been expanding rapidly in recent years, both in India and internationally. The company's revenue grew by over 50 per cent in the financial year 2021, and has also completed a initial public offering (IPO). Zomato fiscal third quarter net loss increased to Rs 343 crore from Rs 66 crore this FY22. The company says it is “profitable” but is yet to bring in the big numbers.

Moneycontrol News