Harsh Goenka's dig at Zomato over losses as he praises profit-making Zerodha, Zoho

Moneycontrol News
Apr 12, 2023 / 05:07 PM IST

Zoho raked in profits of Rs 2,747 crores while Nithin and Nikhil Kamath-run Zerodha clocked in Rs 2,094 crores.

Industrialist Harsh Goenka recently took to Twitter to express his surprise at the financial results of several well-known start-ups, highlighting the impressive profits earned by Zoho and Zerodha, while taking a jab at Zomato's losses.

In a tweet, the Chairman of RPG Enterprises, wrote, "As I looked at the best known start-ups, I was shocked to see the huge losses. But with Zoho and Zerodha earning amazing profits, I feel I have cracked the secret – to make a profitable start-up, one must name it with ‘Z’. Oh wait, then I thought about Z (tomato emoji), never mind." He didn’t write Zomato directly, but used a tomato emoji next to the Z, implying it was the food delivery giant he was referring to.

His tweet sheds light on the financial results of a number of popular Indian start-ups. Among the companies Goenka listed, only Zoho and Zerodha were profitable, while the others, including Byju's, Swiggy, Paytm, and Zomato, didn’t bring the cash.

The biggest loss-maker in Goenka’s list was BharatPe with Rs 5,611 crores in losses while Paytm reported Rs 2,396 crores in losses. BharatPe’s revenue for FY 22 was 680 crores as compared to its rival’s Rs 5,264 crores.