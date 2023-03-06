 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Harsh Goenka vs Twitter over body-shaming cartoon of women is an internet riot

Moneycontrol News
Mar 06, 2023 / 01:45 PM IST

The two women in the cartoons differ in sizes and weights – an obvious giveaway that was shredded by Twitter in the comments for being body-shaming and misogynistic.

Harsh Goenka was slammed by Twitter for the cartoon, that users said was derogatory. (Image: @hvgoenka/Twitter)

Industrialist Harsh Goenka is facing the internet’s wrath after he shared a rather distasteful meme about women and their changing weights through decades on Twitter. Although, soon after Goenka, in the comment section, shared the male equivalent of the same meme – another one in the body-shaming category.

With the caption, “the effects of modern technology”, Goenka’s first cartoon features a saree-clad woman in 1995 ready to grind the spices in a stone mortar. The second, contrasting image is that of a dress-wearing woman looking at a mixer-grinder.

The main difference between the two cartoons are their sizes and weights – an obvious giveaway that was shredded by Twitter in the comments for being body-shaming and misogynistic.
“You are quite conservative man,” reads the first comment in the thread which Goenka tried to salvage with his “balancing act” – with men.

It showed one man in the first cartoon in 1990 – he is lanky and lean and his television, right beside him, is a big, old, bulky model of a television. Next is a cartoon of the same man – in 2013 – now much heavier. His stomach hanging out from under his shirt – the same one from 1990 – showing that he has put on weight. But his TV has lost weight, it’s a flat-screen now – shown right next to him.

Goenka responded to many of the comments slamming him with the male version of the so-called joke.
“The real effect of technology: Twitter exposes your mentality,” a user wrote.

“I agree. Exposes that you don’t understand a joke,” was Goenka’s defense.