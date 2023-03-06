Harsh Goenka vs Twitter over body-shaming cartoon of women is an internet riot

Industrialist Harsh Goenka is facing the internet’s wrath after he shared a rather distasteful meme about women and their changing weights through decades on Twitter. Although, soon after Goenka, in the comment section, shared the male equivalent of the same meme – another one in the body-shaming category.

With the caption, “the effects of modern technology”, Goenka’s first cartoon features a saree-clad woman in 1995 ready to grind the spices in a stone mortar. The second, contrasting image is that of a dress-wearing woman looking at a mixer-grinder.

The main difference between the two cartoons are their sizes and weights – an obvious giveaway that was shredded by Twitter in the comments for being body-shaming and misogynistic.

“You are quite conservative man,” reads the first comment in the thread which Goenka tried to salvage with his “balancing act” – with men.

It showed one man in the first cartoon in 1990 – he is lanky and lean and his television, right beside him, is a big, old, bulky model of a television. Next is a cartoon of the same man – in 2013 – now much heavier. His stomach hanging out from under his shirt – the same one from 1990 – showing that he has put on weight. But his TV has lost weight, it’s a flat-screen now – shown right next to him.

Goenka responded to many of the comments slamming him with the male version of the so-called joke.

“The real effect of technology: Twitter exposes your mentality,” a user wrote.

“I agree. Exposes that you don’t understand a joke,” was Goenka’s defense.

“My wife takes offense at the portrayal of women in this comparison. Now I have to reach out to my guru to figure out a male equivalent,” said one user. Goenka responded with his male cartoon. “Unfollowed, bye bye,” wrote one. “Looks like you were getting bored on Sunday and missing some controversy in life,” one user wrote. Goenka’s original “meme” has still got over 5,000 likes so far. His comment section was far too unforgiving though.

Moneycontrol News