MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live. 3 days 12 sessions at Rs.1599/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

IPO Beat : How Paytm CEO Vijay Sharma might groove to Sebi nod, thinks Harsh Goenka

RPG Group’s Chairman and billionaire Harsh Goenka shared a video showing how Paytm's CEO, Vijay Shekhar Sharma might have celebrated SEBI's decision.

Moneycontrol News
October 24, 2021 / 09:34 PM IST
Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Chief Executive Officer of Paytm.

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Chief Executive Officer of Paytm.


One97 Communications, the parent of Paytm, recently received the Securities and Exchange Board’s (Sebi’s) nod for its Rs 16,600-crore initial public offering (IPO).

RPG Group’s Chairman and billionaire Harsh Goenka shared a video showing how Paytm's CEO, Vijay Shekhar Sharma might have celebrated SEBI's decision.

In the shared video that's now nearly three years old, Sharma is seen breaking a leg on a popular Bollywood number 'Apni to jaise taise' from Amitabh Bachchan's  Lawaris' sung by legendary singer Kishore Kumar, in the said video shared as a tweet by Goenka.

"Scenes at Paytm office after SEBI approves one of India's largest IPOs," Goenka had said in his tweet.

While Rs 8,300 crore will be primary share sale, Rs 8,300 crore will be an offer for sale (OFS), where existing investors can sell their shares.

Close

Related stories

The company is expected to use the proceeds for growth including customer and merchant acquisition and investing in new business initiatives, acquisitions, and strategic partnerships.

This will be India's biggest public issue so far, a record that was previously held by Coal India, which raised Rs 15,000 crore over a decade ago, underscoring the appetite for new-age Internet companies among institutional investors.

One97 was founded by Vijay Shekhar Sharma in 2000. It began its journey as a value-added service provider and evolved over the years to become an online mobile payments firm.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Harsh Goenka #paytm iPO #Vijay Shekhar Sharma
first published: Oct 24, 2021 08:10 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.