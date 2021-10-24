IPO Beat : How Paytm CEO Vijay Sharma might groove to Sebi nod, thinks Harsh Goenka

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Chief Executive Officer of Paytm.

One97 Communications, the parent of Paytm, recently received the Securities and Exchange Board’s (Sebi’s) nod for its Rs 16,600-crore initial public offering (IPO).

RPG Group’s Chairman and billionaire Harsh Goenka shared a video showing how Paytm's CEO, Vijay Shekhar Sharma might have celebrated SEBI's decision.

In the shared video that's now nearly three years old, Sharma is seen breaking a leg on a popular Bollywood number 'Apni to jaise taise' from Amitabh Bachchan's Lawaris' sung by legendary singer Kishore Kumar, in the said video shared as a tweet by Goenka.



Scenes at Paytm office after SEBI approves one of India’s largest IPOs @vijayshekhar pic.twitter.com/6yQHKVBm39

— Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) October 24, 2021

"Scenes at Paytm office after SEBI approves one of India's largest IPOs," Goenka had said in his tweet.

While Rs 8,300 crore will be primary share sale, Rs 8,300 crore will be an offer for sale (OFS), where existing investors can sell their shares.

The company is expected to use the proceeds for growth including customer and merchant acquisition and investing in new business initiatives, acquisitions, and strategic partnerships.

This will be India's biggest public issue so far, a record that was previously held by Coal India, which raised Rs 15,000 crore over a decade ago, underscoring the appetite for new-age Internet companies among institutional investors.

One97 was founded by Vijay Shekhar Sharma in 2000. It began its journey as a value-added service provider and evolved over the years to become an online mobile payments firm.