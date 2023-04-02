Harsh Goenka invites people to tea on his new boat, but Twitter finds out there's a catch

Industrialist Harsh Goenka on Saturday posted a tweet where he revealed that he was inviting the public to have a cup of tea with him on his new boat from 5-5:30pm on Saturday evening.

The tweet generated numerous responses including one from actor-politician Khushu Sundar who congratulated the RPG chairman for the new boat.

While it did seem like the actor-politician had good intentions behind her reply, Goenka replied to her soon which indicated he might have played a April Fool's Day prank with his followers.

The reply from Goenka to Sundar generated several responses with many realising the reason behind Goenka's tweet.

"No doubt a wonderful boat. And even a more wonderful way to celebrate today's day with all your Twitter friends," said one Twitter user.

"And that was so much for April 1st," said another user.

On Sunday, Goenka shared a photo which showed a queue of followers standing outside the Gateway of India