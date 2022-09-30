Harsh Goenka makes a case for working from office. See his hilarious post

Harsh Goenka, Chairman of RPG Group.

The debate around working remotely vs working from office refuses to die down. Two years after the pandemic forced many companies to allow their employees to work from home, life is slowly returning to normal. Today, several offices have opened up again full-time, while others are following a hybrid model. Some people, of course, are still working from home. In this scenario, there is much discussion around which work model is better – but RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka is of the opinion that working from office offers more benefits.

Now supporters of work from home would disagree, but Goenka’s reasoning is hilarious.

The industrialist shared two pie charts to prove his point. The first pie chart represents ‘working from home’ – where ‘work’ takes up the whole day.



The second represents ‘working from office’ – where the day is filled with tasks like getting coffee, getting lunch, sitting in traffic and helping others with their work. The actual amount of “work” getting done in office, therefore, is much less when compared to working from home.

“Here is a reason why you should work from office,” wrote Harsh Goenka while sharing the pie charts.

The post has received nearly 4,000 ‘likes’ and scores of amused comments. Some found the pie charts hilarious, while others took exception to Goenka’s reasoning.



And here is precisely the reason why Employers should think about extending WFH/ hybrid models.

- More work done by employees in the given time

Many pointed out that working from home has its own set of benefits – including hot meals, more time for family and hobbies, and taking care of chores during free time



Working from home can be broken into: - Waking up late

- having tea coffee in the comfort of home

- helping kids to prepare for school (wife becomes happy )

- sometime cook to destress

1. Getting hot and fresh food. No hurry to eat food

2. Getting time for gym/yoga

4. Spend time with family

5. 2-3 times fighting with siblings

6.Washing clothes during useless meetings

7.Personal time to learn stuff

8.Mental peace because no traffic

9.Can attend family functions

Where do you stand on this debate?