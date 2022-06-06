Harsh Goenka lauds 'innovative spirit' as man cooks dosa on scooter seat | Watch

While the authenticity of the video could not be verified, Harsh Goenka's tweet propmted othet users to share their heat woes. (Image credit: Screengrab from video)

Industrialist Harsh Goenka has praised a man's innovative spirit after he "exploited" the soaring temperatures and cooked a tiny dosa on the seat of his scooter parked outside.



Look at our innovative spirit! Here is a person exploiting the heat outside and making dosa! #unique pic.twitter.com/hwcw0yJnS7

— Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) June 4, 2022

"Look at our innovative spirit! Here is a person exploiting the heat outside and making dosa!" Goenka wrote while sharing the video on Twitter.

While the authenticity of the video could not be verified, Twitter users came forward with their take on it.

"The seat is the non-stick pan," commented one while another asked, "Btw, can it be used for ironing clothes?"

As the country grapples with extreme rise in temperatures, many Twitter users shared their heat woes with Harsh Goenka.



This was yesterday afternoon in Gurgaon wherein my car was parked outside in the sun and i had to step out for lunch!!! The temperature outside was 47 deg but the car became like a pressure cooker... waiting for rains now to calm things down ...mansoon... pic.twitter.com/cpXdpLchhr — Vivek Vasishtha (@VivekVasishtha) June 5, 2022





There was also a video wherein a woman was seen frying fish in oil somewhere in Palakkad district in Kerala.

— Gopal Krishnan (@itsmegk777) June 5, 2022

The country has experienced multiple heatwaves this year with officials in several parts of the country asking people to take precautions as temperatures are set to remain high.



Rise in maximum temperatures by about 2°C very likely over most parts of East India during next 3 days and no significant change thereafter.

No significant change in maximum temperatures very likely over rest parts of the country during next 5 days. pic.twitter.com/hnwzOFPW67 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 5, 2022

The meteorological department has also stated that heatwave conditions will continue in northwest, central and eastern parts of the country for the next three to four days.