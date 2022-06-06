English
    Harsh Goenka lauds 'innovative spirit' as man cooks dosa on scooter seat | Watch

    "Look at our innovative spirit! Here is a person exploiting the heat outside and making dosa!" Harsh Goenka wrote while sharing the video on Twitter.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 06, 2022 / 02:23 PM IST
    While the authenticity of the video could not be verified, Harsh Goenka's tweet propmted othet users to share their heat woes. (Image credit: Screengrab from video)

    Industrialist Harsh Goenka has praised a man's innovative spirit after he "exploited" the soaring temperatures and cooked a tiny dosa on the seat of his scooter parked outside.

    "Look at our innovative spirit! Here is a person exploiting the heat outside and making dosa!" Goenka wrote while sharing the video on Twitter.

    While the authenticity of the video could not be verified, Twitter users came forward with their take on it.

    "The seat is the non-stick pan," commented one while another asked, "Btw, can it be used for ironing clothes?"

    As the country grapples with extreme rise in temperatures, many Twitter users shared their heat woes with Harsh Goenka.



    The country has experienced multiple heatwaves this year with officials in several parts of the country asking people to take precautions as temperatures are set to remain high.

    The meteorological department has also stated that heatwave conditions will continue in northwest, central and eastern parts of the country for the next three to four days.

    Tags: #dosa #Harsh Goenka #heat wave #summer #Twitter #viral video
    first published: Jun 6, 2022 01:07 pm
