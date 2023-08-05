Harry Potter publishing house chief dies in boat crash in Italy

Adrienne Vaughan became the chief of the Bloomsbury publishing house in September 2021. (Photo credit: LinkedIn/Adrienne Vaughan).

The president of the publishing house that brought out the Harry Potter books died in a speedboat crash in Italy on Thursday. 45-year-old Adrienne Vaughan, who served as the chief of Bloomsbury USA that published the novels, was holidaying with her husband and two children on the Amalfi Coast in Italy.

As per a report in The Mirror, the family chartered a boat on Thursday which collided with a tourist vessel at around 6:30 pm with 85 people aboard who were celebrating a wedding. Reportedly, Vaughan was thrown into the water and hit by the boat's propellers.

Vaughan's husband Mike suffered limb injuries after he, too, was thrown from the boat. The couple's kids were not injured in the collision. The local port authority have begun investigating into how the collision took place.

Vaughan became the chief of the Bloomsbury USA publishing house in September 2021, which had published all seven Harry Potter books, a year after joining the organisation as executive director and chief operating officer.

As per LinkedIn, before working at Bloomsbury USA, Vaughan had worked for three years between June 2015 and October 2018 at Disney Publishing Worldwide where she had served as a director. This was her second stint at the firm, having previously worked in the organisation in senior positions in the finance team between April 2007 and February 2013.

The last of the Harry Potter books- "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows"- was published in July 2007.

