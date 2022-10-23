Harry Potter is on UK currency for the first time ever

Harry Potter fans have a chance to scoop a one-its-kind collectible --limited-edition coins from the Royal Mint of UK to celebrate 25 years since the first book Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone.

The coins, up for sale on the Royal Mint website, feature the young wizard who capture the imagination of millions of fans around the world. This is the first time Harry Potter has featured on UK currency.

The collection of coins, of 50 pence denomination, come in silver and gold variants. Some special ones, when moved, show Harry Potter's famous scar and the number 25 for the first book's anniversary.

The prices of coins range from 11 pounds ($12.43) to a whopping £1,195 ($1,350.89, approximately).

The coin designs take inspiration from the illustrator of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

For the artist, Jim Kay, seeing Harry Potter on coins is a surreal feeling.

“It hasn’t really sunk in yet," he said. "It’s the same for most aspects of publishing -- because you are on your own all of the time in a studio, none of it quite seems real until you see the book on a shelf in a shop. Then you think ‘oh yeah! I did that!’ This is completely new to me though, a coin!”

Kay also recalled how he was chosen to work on the first fully-illustrated edition of Philosopher's Stone.

A Harry Potter fan himself, he said he was just fortunate to be one of the illustrators recommended to author JR Rowling.

Drawing the Harry Potter of the books, as we know him today, was certainly not a easy task. Kay said he redrew the character many times to arrive at the final version.

It’s very difficult drawing young people, a single line out of place ages them by years," he said. "From there I’d use anything at hand, watercolour, crayon, wall paint, to try and work up the image, and the character. It’s really a case of trial and error.”