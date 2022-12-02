'Explosive' Harry-Meghan documentary on UK newspaper front pages

The first look of Prince Harry and Meghan's documentary series created a stir on social media and found itself on the front pages of many newspapers in the UK.

Netflix released the trailer of Harry & Meghan on Thursday. The show offers a behind-the-scenes look at the couple's life and will delve into their acrimonious exit from the British royal family in 2020.

"When the stakes are this high, doesn't it make more sense to hear the story from us?" Meghan said in the promo clip.





British media, particularly tabloids, who have been slammed by the couple for negative coverage about them, splashed the news of the promo launch on their front pages.

The Daily Express said the "bombshell" trailer threatens to widen the rift within the royal family.

"Harry do you really hate your family so much?" their headline read.





The Scottish Daily Mail used two photos from the trailer side-by-side: one of an angry-looking Kate Middleton and other a weeping Meghan Markle. The Daily Telegraph highlighted the trailer reveal coinciding with Prince William and Kate's visit to the US, where Harry and Meghan reside.

On The Times' front page was a headline saying: Sussexes 'have become the Kardashians'. Harry and Meghan's documentary is set to air next week. The show will be followed by Harry's autobiography Spare in January. The couple have openly spoken out against the royal family after stepping away as its senior members. In 2o21, during an interview, with Oprah, the couple made damning allegations of racism against the family. Meghan claimed that when she was pregnant, their were discussions about what the colour of her baby's skin would be. After the interview, Queen Elizabeth had vowed to address the allegations. “The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately,” she said. Meanwhile, William insisted: "we are very much not a racist family". The royal family was recently rocked by another scandal involving racism. A Black charity campaigner -- Ngozi Fulani -- was asked by one of William's godmother where she was "really" from. The godmother, identified as Susan Hussey, quit the royal household after backlash.

