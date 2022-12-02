 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
'Explosive' Harry-Meghan documentary on UK newspaper front pages

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Dec 02, 2022 / 03:56 PM IST

Netflix recently unveiled the first look of its docu-series 'Harry & Meghan', which will offer a closer look at the couple's life after their bitter exit from the British royal family.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The first look of Prince Harry and Meghan's documentary series created a stir on social media and found itself on the front pages of many newspapers in the UK.

Netflix released the trailer of Harry & Meghan on Thursday. The show offers a behind-the-scenes look at the couple's life and will delve into their acrimonious exit from the British royal family in 2020.

"When the stakes are this high, doesn't it make more sense to hear the story from us?" Meghan said in the promo clip.

 
 

British media, particularly tabloids, who have been slammed by the couple for negative coverage about them, splashed the news of the promo launch on their front pages.

The Daily Express said the "bombshell" trailer threatens to widen the rift within the royal family.

"Harry do you really hate your family so much?" their headline read.

 
 