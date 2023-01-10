 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Harry and Meghan’s California town to be evacuated over mudslide fears

AFP
Jan 10, 2023 / 03:31 PM IST

A California town that is home to Britain's Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle was ordered evacuated on Monday, with firefighters warning mudslides could engulf homes.

Source: AP

Montecito, a town of about 9,000 people that is also a favorite of American entertainment royalty such as Oprah Winfrey and Jennifer Aniston, was expected to get up to eight inches (20 centimeters) of rain in 24 hours -- on hillsides already sodden by weeks of downpours.

Emergency authorities in the town, which lies 90 minutes from Los Angeles, said anyone in the area should get out.

"LEAVE NOW! This is a rapidly evolving situation. Please pay close attention to emergency alerts," a fire department website said.

An AFP reporter said police roadblocks had been set up to prevent people from getting into the town, where several roads were flooded.

Residents could be seen leaving the area, but power remained on and at least one store was still open late Monday.