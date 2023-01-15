Harnaaz Sandhu wears Sushmita Sen's Miss Universe winning moment on her gown. Watch

Outgoing Miss Universe 2021, Harnaaz Sandhu on Sunday paid a tribute to Sushmita Sen who was crowned Miss Universe in 1994. She was the first Indian to have won the beauty pageant.

While taking her final walk on stage before crowning Miss Universe 2022, Sandhu wore a black gown which featured Sen's pageant-winning moment digitally printed on the back. A visibly emotional Sandhu also promised to continue making India proud.

After winning the pageant in 2021, Harnaaz Sandhu had said that she was inspired by Sushmita Sen and Miss Universe 2000 Lara Dutta. "It feels out of this world because women like Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta who inspired me throughout my journey, are supporting me," she had said.

On Sunday, as she took to the stage as for her final walk as the outgoing Miss Universe, she stated in a voiceover, "I was 17-years-old when I first took the the stage and since then becoming Miss Universe was my goal. I've been given the megaphone on a worldwide stage to present the topic of menstrual equity before world leaders asking them to keep this conversation ongoing."

She also thanked the Miss Universe Organisation for helping her make her voice heard. In a message to Miss Universe 2022, Harnaz Sandhu added, "Remember to live this year to the fullest because tomorrow is never promised."

Read more: Miss Universe owner to Harnaaz Sandhu on the last day of her reign: 'You made history'

A day prior to the beauty pageant, Sandhu also received a message from the owner of Miss Universe Organisation Chakrapong Anne Chakrajutathib, popularly known as Khun Anne. The Thai business tycoon and transgender activist who bought the Miss Universe Organisation for $20 million last October, lauded Sandhu on the last day of her "reign".

"Today we showed the whole world the New Universe Crown ‘Force for Good’ and tomorrow is your last day of your reign, my sis Harnaaz Sandhu. I love you from the bottom of my heart," Khun Anne wrote on Instagram. "You are just 22-years-old but very strong, independent, confident and of course gracefully beautiful. You made the history to the world and we will always remember you my love." Responding to it, Sandhu commented, "Khun Anne, you are truly a beautiful soul with so much inspiration to all of us…it’s always my honour to get to know you more and your vision towards the whole world! Thank you for your kind words and love! Thankful." Read more: Miss Universe: This transgender Thai media mogul owns the beauty pageant

Ankita Sengupta

READ MORE