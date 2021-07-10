MARKET NEWS

Harleen Deol's extraordinary catch wins praise from Anand Mahindra, Suresh Raina, Priyanka Gandhi among others

Harleen Deol also tweeted in response to express her gratitude to Mahindra whose post has so far garnered over 2 million views and counting.

Moneycontrol News
July 10, 2021 / 04:05 PM IST
Harleem Deol's jaw dropping catch in the first T20I against England. Image source: Twitter

Indian Billionaire Anand Mahindra who was left mesmerized by Indian cricketer Harleen Deol’s extraordinary catch shared a video of the moment and tweeted, "Get over Gal Gadot, the real Wonder Woman is here."

The 23-year-old Deol recently made a jaw-dropping relay catch, in the first T201 against England. In the video, Deol jumps in to catch the ball safely but soon realizes that she is stepping out of the boundary line. Immediately, she throws the ball into the air and then comes back inside to the line complete the catch.

“Nope. Not possible. Couldn’t have happened. Must be some special effects trick. What? It was real? Ok, move over Gal Gadot; the real Wonder Woman is here,” Mahindra tweeted along with the video.

Take a look at his tweet:

Deol also tweeted in response to express her gratitude to the entrepreneur whose post has so far garnered over 2 million views and counting.

Her presence of mind and skills left not just Mahindra but everyone surprised including former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, VVS Laxman, and also political leaders like I&B minister Anurag Thakur and Priyanka Gandhi.

Take a look at their reactions:




Tags: #Anand Mahindra #Harleen Deol #Twitter
first published: Jul 10, 2021 04:05 pm

