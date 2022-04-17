Hardeep Singh Puri says 'privileged' to serve 11 Indian PMs, shares throwback pics

Diplomat-turned-Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri recently recalled his experience of working with multiple prime ministers during his tenure.

During the inauguration of Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, a museum set up to honour all the prime ministers since Independence, Puri said he is "privileged to be a civil servant during tenure of 11 Indian PMs".

The Minister, who now holds the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Petroleum and Natural Gas portfolios, said the journey of "many momentous events" began with "the first non-Congress PM Sh Morarji Desai Ji in 1978".

Morarji Ranchhodji Desai was the country's fourth Prime Minister who led the government formed by the Janata Party between 1977 and 1979.

Recounting the experience, Puri also shared throwback photos from “before being invited to join the Council of Ministers in September 2017”.

In one of the photos, Hardeep Singh Puri can be seen standing next to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Sharing a few pictures from the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, Puri said the museum was an iconic tribute to the past leaders.

“PM Sangrahalaya is an iconic tribute to the stalwarts- first non-Congress PM to complete a full term Atal Bihari Vajpayee, farmer leader Chaudhary Charan Singh, Chandrashekhar, PV Narasimha Rao, who opened up the economy, 1st Sikh PM Dr Manmohan Singh," he tweeted.

Inaugurated on April 14, the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya built at Delhi's Teen Murti Estate aims to spread awareness about the leadership and vision of all former Prime Ministers and to motivate the youth.