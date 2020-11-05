Hardeep Singh Puri says over 29 lakh stranded people repatriated under Vande Bharat Mission

Over 29.23 lakh stranded persons have been repatriated and their international travel needs have been facilitated under the Vande Bharat Mission so far, said Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on November 5.

Taking to Twitter, Puri shared data that showed that on November 4 (Wednesday) itself 5,362 Indians returned from various locations such as Sharjah, London, Frankfurt, among others.

He further hailed the joint effort by the Ministry of External Affairs, Air India, Air India Express and private carriers from the country for making it possible.

"We reached out to our citizens in an hour of need through VBM. Facilitated repatriation and international travel of more than 29.23 lakh stranded people. The mission continues ahead.

Great team effort by MEA, MoCA, Air India, Air India Express and private Indian carriers," Puri's tweet read.

The seventh phase of the mission had been initiated on October 1, 2020.

The Vande Bharat Mission started in early May to evacuate Indians stranded abroad due to coronavirus-induced travel restrictions.