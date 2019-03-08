Happy Women's Day 2019 | Check out these 10 women who broke barriers to create history

Time and again, women have been questioned of their abilities and compared to their male counterparts. Patriarchy has at times subjugated them and forced them to forget their aspirations and dreams. In the past, it wasn't just society that limited women, it was the daunting laws and the punishments that were inflicted if women didn't behave. Most people argue that change is happening, but what we all have to agree is that, change hasn’t reached the zenith of total and complete gender equality. Feminism is no new term and even if waves of feminism can be traced way back in history, it has in the recent past touched the "modern world". Nonetheless, whether successful or not, glorified or mortified, many women held onto their horses, fought the shackles bound upon them and rose to shine. We salute these women. (Image: Moneycontrol)