Happy Vishu 2022: Wishes, images, greetings, messages, quotes for Malayali New Year

Vishu, the spring harvest festival of Kerala, marks the first day of of the Malayali month of Medam. It is celebrated with great fervour in Kerala and parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karnataka. Vishu signifies the onset of Medam and the arrival of spring, and falls in the middle of April every year as it marks the beginning of the ninth month of the solar calendar followed in Kerala. This year, the festival of Vishu will be celebrated on Friday, April 15.

On Vishu, people pray for good health and prosperity in the new year. Celebrations begin at sunrise, when people wake up and take a bath before the Vishu Kani is set up. Vishu Kani is essentially an arrangement of things like rice, gold ornaments, clothes, betel leaves, lemon, jack fruit and other auspicious items.

On this day, people usually visit the temple and partake special feast called ‘sadhya’.

Here are some Vishu greetings, wishes, messages, images, pics and quotes you can share on this Malayali new year:

May the blessings of Lord Krishna rain down on you like konna flowers. I wish you a Happy Vishu

As you light the auspicious lamp on Vishu, I pray that its light reaches the darkest corners and fills your life with hope and happiness.

A new year, a new beginning. The joy of spring and the fragrance of flowers. The laughter of friends and the smiles of family - these are the things that make Vishu so special

May the festival of Vishu bring joy, happiness and good health to you and your loved ones

On the auspicious occasion of Vishu, I extend my warmest greetings to you and your family. May Lord Krishna grant you peace, prosperity, laughter and good cheer.

Happy Vishu! This new year, let’s leave old sorrows behind and start anew with fresh hope

Vishu is a time for new beginnings. Wish you and your family a year full of happiness

May this festival fill your life with good thoughts, better intentions and great joy. Happy Vishu

As you see the Vishukani and tuck into the sadhya, remember to let go of old grudges and see the good in people. Wish you a blessed Vishu