Happy Valentine’s Day 2023: Wishes, greetings, messages, pics, cards and V-Day quotes

Happy Valentine’s Day! February 14 marks Valentine’s Day, the most romantic day of the year. People choose this day to remind their loved ones of how much they mean to them, exchange gifts with their partners and to spend meaningful time together. Valentine’s Day has its roots in the ancient Roman festival of Lupercalia which celebrates spring and fertility. However, it wasn’t until the 14th century that Valentines’ Day became associated with romantic love.

Today, exchanging cards and gifts is the most common way to celebrating Valentine’s Day. If for some reason you are unable to celebrate V-Day with your loved ones, let them know you are thinking of them by sending them a digital greeting.

Here are some Valentine’s Day wishes, messages, poems, images, greeting cards and pics you can share on February 14:

May all our days together be filled with love, laughter and joy. Happy Valentine's Day, sweetheart

Your presence makes my world better. Thank you for choosing me Valentine's Day is celebrated on February 14 Related stories Kamala Harris's niece launches VC firm, seeks to fund fintech and commerce startups

Valentine’s Day 2023: Google Doodle celebrates the day of love Happy Valentine's Day, my love! I feel so grateful to have you in my life. Thank you for being my partner, my best friend, and my everything. I love you more than words can express and can't wait to spend many more Valentine's Days with you. Your love is like a bright star

Shining ever so far

A beacon that guides my heart

From the very start May this only be the first of many Valentine’s Days we get to celebrate together Happy Valentine’s Day to the person who understands me like no one else, who holds my hand through tough times and makes me laugh when I’m sad. Love is a fire that burns so bright,

A force that fills the darkest night.

It's the beating of two hearts as one,

A journey that's only just begun Love is a journey we take. A path that leads to a better place. Thank you for staying by my side – you make this journey more beautiful. A love like ours is hard to find. Ever grateful we found each other when we did Happy Valentine’s Day to the friend who taught me to care, to the woman who taught me to love, to the powerhouse that taught me every good thing I know. I love you. Happy Valentine’s Day to my beloved. Thanks for coming into my life and making it special forever. Roses are red, violets are blue

You love me, and I love you In the forest of life, I’m so grateful to find a guiding light in you. Happy Valentine’s Day, my love

Moneycontrol News