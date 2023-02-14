 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Happy Valentine’s Day 2023: Wishes, greetings, messages, pics, cards and V-Day quotes

Moneycontrol News
Feb 14, 2023 / 08:40 AM IST

Happy Valentine's Day: Here are some Valentine’s Day wishes, messages, poems, images, greeting cards and pics you can share on February 14.

Happy Valentine's Day 2023: Share these V-Day wishes with your loved ones

Happy Valentine’s Day! February 14 marks Valentine’s Day, the most romantic day of the year. People choose this day to remind their loved ones of how much they mean to them, exchange gifts with their partners and to spend meaningful time together. Valentine’s Day has its roots in the ancient Roman festival of Lupercalia which celebrates spring and fertility. However, it wasn’t until the 14th century that Valentines’ Day became associated with romantic love.

Today, exchanging cards and gifts is the most common way to celebrating Valentine’s Day. If for some reason you are unable to celebrate V-Day with your loved ones, let them know you are thinking of them by sending them a digital greeting.

Here are some Valentine’s Day wishes, messages, poems, images, greeting cards and pics you can share on February 14:

May all our days together be filled with love, laughter and joy. Happy Valentine's Day, sweetheart