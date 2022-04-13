Happy Vaisakhi 2022: Wishes, images, greetings, messages, Facebook and WhatsApp status to share on harvest festival

Vaisakhi, also known as Baisakhi, is a major festival of Punjab and Haryana that marks the beginning of the harvest season. This year, Baisakhi will be celebrated on Thursday, April 14. It is believed that the significance of Vaisakhi dates back to March 30, 1699, when Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth and last Sikh Guru, established the Khalsa order. Many Hindus also believe it to be the beginning of the Hindu New Year - although this is not universally accepted.

Today, Vaisakhi has grown from a simple celebration of harvest season to a culturally significant festival, celebrated by hundreds of thousands of people in and outside India.

As we prepare for the arrival of Vaisakhi 2022, here are some Baisakhi wishes, greetings, images and messages to share with your loved ones:

May Waheguru bless your year with good health and success. Happy Baisakhi!

On this Baisakhi, I will keep you and your loved ones in my thoughts as I pray for endless happiness and joy for all.

The call of the koel, the music of the dhol

The laughter of loved ones

And happiness galore

May your Baisakhi be full of love and laughter!

It's Baisakhi! Turn over a new leaf, look forward to better days

Sending you warm wishes on the joyous festival of Baisakhi

May the music of Vaisakhi fill your life with joy

May you get all that you desire on this auspicious day

On Baisakhi, let us pray for better times as we strive to do our best

Fill your life with the colours of love, joy and happiness this Baisakhi

Leave rancor behind as you start a new chapter on this blessed day