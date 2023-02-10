Happy Teddy Day: Wishes, quotes and WhatsApp messages

It is the week of giving. February 10 marks Teddy Day, the fourth day of the Valentine's Week, where couples exchange teddy bears as gifts to express affection. Teddy Bears make perfect gifts for adults too, bringing joy and a lot of comfort. You won't find a dearth of them at shops, from palm sized to standing just as tall as you.

Whatever you choose to gift your loved ones, make the present extra special by writing them notes too. Here are some wishes, messages and quotes to pick from:

Happy Teddy day to you my love. Here is a little teddy bear to remind you of me, whenever we are apart.

You are my human teddy bear, bringing me comfort and happiness when I need them the most. Happy Teddy Day.

Thank you for always caring for me with a smile on your face. You mean the world to me. Happy Teddy Day. Let this soft, cuddly teddy remind you that I will do everything, big gesture or small, to put a smile on your lovely face. Happy Teddy Day to you. Related stories Cristiano Ronaldo scores four goals to cross 500-mark in club career

India's NDRF rescues 6-year-old girl from Turkey earthquake debris. Video You are always on my mind. Wherever I may go, I carry you in my heart. I love you. Happy Teddy Day to you. You had an emotional support teddy when you were little and now you have an emotional support human. I will never leave your side. Happy Teddy Day, my love. You are the sweetest, most adorable person I have met in my entire life. This teddy bear is a small expression of how much I care for you. Happy Teddy Day. I am sending you all my love wrapped in this teddy bear. It hurts to be apart from you right now but I am already counting down to the day I will get to embrace you. Happy Teddy Day to my girl.