English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Happy Teddy Day: Wishes, quotes and WhatsApp messages

    Happy Teddy Day 2023: Gift your loved ones teddy bears to instantly cheer them up.

    Curated by : Moneycontrol News
    February 10, 2023 / 09:07 AM IST
    Happy Teddy Day 2023.

    Happy Teddy Day 2023.

    It is the week of giving. February 10 marks Teddy Day, the fourth day of the Valentine's Week, where couples exchange teddy bears as gifts to express affection. Teddy Bears make perfect gifts for adults too, bringing joy and a lot of comfort. You won't find a dearth of them at shops, from palm sized to standing just as tall as you.

    Whatever you choose to gift your loved ones, make the present extra special by writing them notes too. Here are some wishes, messages and quotes to pick from:

    Happy Teddy day to you my love. Here is a little teddy bear to remind you of me, whenever we are apart.

    You are my human teddy bear, bringing me comfort and happiness when I need them the most. Happy Teddy Day.