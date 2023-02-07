 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Happy Rose Day 2023: Wishes, images, pics, greetings, messages, Facebook and WhatsApp status

Moneycontrol News
Feb 07, 2023 / 08:18 AM IST

Rose Day marks the beginning of Valentine Week – the week of love that culminates with Valentine’s Day on February 14

Rose Day marks the beginning of Valentine Week – the week of love that culminates with Valentine’s Day on February 14. Rose Day is the celebrated every year on February 7. It is the day on which people exchange roses with their loved ones as a sign of affection. The rose, more than any other flower, has been a symbol of romance since times immemorial. It stands to reason that this flower has been chosen to kickstart Valentine Week, which also celebrates Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, and Kiss Day.

On this Rose Day, here are some Happy Rose Day wishes, messages, greetings and pics you can share:

Happy Rose Day! May the fragrance of these blossoms fill your life with happiness and love.

Our love is beautiful like a rose. It adds charm to the garden of our lives. Happy Rose Day to my always and forever.