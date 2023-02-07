Happy Rose Day 2023: Wishes, images, pics, greetings, messages, Facebook and WhatsApp status

Happy Rose Day: Wish your loved ones with a Rose Day message on Feb 7

Rose Day marks the beginning of Valentine Week – the week of love that culminates with Valentine’s Day on February 14. Rose Day is the celebrated every year on February 7. It is the day on which people exchange roses with their loved ones as a sign of affection. The rose, more than any other flower, has been a symbol of romance since times immemorial. It stands to reason that this flower has been chosen to kickstart Valentine Week, which also celebrates Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, and Kiss Day.

On this Rose Day, here are some Happy Rose Day wishes, messages, greetings and pics you can share:

Happy Rose Day! May the fragrance of these blossoms fill your life with happiness and love.

Our love is beautiful like a rose. It adds charm to the garden of our lives. Happy Rose Day to my always and forever.

May our love always blossom like these rosebuds in spring. Happy Rose Day, my love.

Whether in a garden or given with care,

Roses bring joy beyond compare

These roses are a symbol of my love. Here’s hoping you cherish them always.

Life without you would be empty and devoid of zest, just like a garden without roses

Roses are red, violets are blue

You love me, and I love you

Happy Rose Day to the person who has made my life better, brighter and more beautiful. I love you

So here's to the rose,

A symbol of love so true.

Its beauty shall remain,

In our hearts forever, anew.

There are billions of people in the world, but only one person for me

Happy Rose Day to the love of my life

A single rose can be my garden

A single friend, my world

A rose by any other name would still stand as a symbol of love, the purest of flowers that delights with its fragrance. On this Rose Day, please accept these roses as a token of my affection.