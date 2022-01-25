Happy Republic Day 2022: Wishes and messages to send to your family and friends

Happy Republic Day: India will celebrate its 73rd Republic Day on January 26, 2022.

India will celebrate its 73rd Republic Day on January 26 to mark the date on which the Constitution came into effect in 1950.

Republic Day is celebrated every year with a grand parade in New Delhi which features the tableaux of India’s states.

The day is the perfect occasion to exchange wishes with your family and friends. Here some wishes and messages you can share with them:

Let us pledge to keep our country protected. Let us promise to work for its growth and development.

Never forget those heroes who brought this glorious day to India. Happy Republic Day.

Happy Republic Day to the heroes and the people of the nation.

Let patriotism be infused in every day of our life. Happy Republic Day.

Let us remember our country’s heritage and be proud to be a part of it. Happy Republic Day.

May our India be successful and prosperous today and always. Happy Republic Day.

Freedom in our minds, strength in words, pride in our souls and pureness in our blood. Let’s salute our India on Republic Day.

Rejoice in the glory of the nation and do not forget to thank our soldiers. Happy Republic Day.

One nation. One vision. Happy Republic Day.

Let us promise to preserve our heritage, ethos and treasures. Happy Republic Day.

You can also listen to soul-stirring songs about our country and its bravehearts with your families on Republic Day. Here is a list of some of those compositions:

“Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon” by Lata Mangeshkar

The solemn song "Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon" (O people of my country), sung by legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, pays tribute to the soldiers who lost their lives in the war between India and China in 1962.

Maa Tujhe Salaam by AR Rahman

"Maa Tujhe Salaam" (O mother, I salute you) is the title song from award-winning singer and composer AR Rahman’s 1997 studio album “Vande Mataram. The album was launched to celebrate 50 years of India's independence.

"Bharat ka rehnewala" by Mahendra Kapoor

In the song from the Manoj Kumar-starrer Purab and Pacchim (1970), Mahendra Kapoor sings of the traditions and achievements of India.

"Mere desh ki dharti"

The song from the 1959 movie Upkar is about India's abundance. Crops grown by the farmers of India are compared to precious gems.