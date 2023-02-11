 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Happy Promise Day: Wishes, quotes and messages to share

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Feb 11, 2023 / 10:25 AM IST

Promise Day 2023: Make your words count this Valentine's Week.

Happy Promise Day 2023.

Promises are only as strong as the person who makes them, author Stephen Richards famously said. Today is the day to show your loved ones how solid your commitment to them is. Celebrate Promise Day, the fifth day of Valentine's Week 2023, by telling them how you intend to stay by their side through thick and thin. Send them these wishes, quotes and WhatsApp messages to brighten their day.

In sickness and in health, in good and bad times, I promise I will never leave you alone. Happy Promise Day!

Whenever you are down, I promise to always share your burdens. Happy Promise Day!

I promise to treat you with love, respect and adoration in our relationship. Happy Promise Day, darling!