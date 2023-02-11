Happy Promise Day: Wishes, quotes and messages to share

Promises are only as strong as the person who makes them, author Stephen Richards famously said. Today is the day to show your loved ones how solid your commitment to them is. Celebrate Promise Day, the fifth day of Valentine's Week 2023, by telling them how you intend to stay by their side through thick and thin. Send them these wishes, quotes and WhatsApp messages to brighten their day.

In sickness and in health, in good and bad times, I promise I will never leave you alone. Happy Promise Day!

Whenever you are down, I promise to always share your burdens. Happy Promise Day!

I promise to treat you with love, respect and adoration in our relationship. Happy Promise Day, darling!

I am so fortunate to have you as a friend. I promise to be a great one to you too. Happy Promise Day! My love for you is true and nothing in this world can tear us apart. Happy Promise Day!

No matter what happens, I promise I will always find my way back to you. Happy Promise Day! It's a promise that I will do everything in my power to make you happy. Happy Promise Day, my love. You are simply the best. I promise to cook you your favourite dishes, be an equal partner always. Happy Promise Day, sweetheart. I promise, this year, I will build you that bookshelf you want so much. Happy Promise day to my curious one. I have made a promise to myself, to nurture this relationship the best I can. Happy Promise Day.