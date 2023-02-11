English
    Happy Promise Day: Wishes, quotes and messages to share

    Promise Day 2023: Make your words count this Valentine's Week.

    Curated by : Moneycontrol News
    February 11, 2023 / 10:25 AM IST
    Happy Promise Day 2023.

    Promises are only as strong as the person who makes them, author Stephen Richards famously said. Today is the day to show your loved ones how solid your commitment to them is. Celebrate Promise Day, the fifth day of Valentine's Week 2023, by telling them how you intend to stay by their side through thick and thin. Send them these wishes, quotes and WhatsApp messages to brighten their day.

    In sickness and in health, in good and bad times, I promise I will never leave you alone. Happy Promise Day!

    Whenever you are down, I promise to always share your burdens. Happy Promise Day!

    I promise to treat you with love, respect and adoration in our relationship. Happy Promise Day, darling!