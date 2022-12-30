 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Happy New Year 2023: How Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru are prepping for December 31

Moneycontrol News
Dec 30, 2022 / 02:24 PM IST

Happy New Year 2023: Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru are expecting people to step out in large numbers to welcome the new year this time as this is the first New Year's Eve celebration after two years of COVID-19 restrictions.

Elaborate arrangements have been made in cities for New Year's Eve.

As people are gearing up to ring in 2023, metros such as Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru are anticipating large crowds to gather in popular spots on December 31. The authorities have made elaborate arrangements to ensure crowd management, people’s safety and smooth traffic on New Year’s Eve.

The authorities in are expecting people to step out in large numbers to welcome the new year this time as this is the first New Year's Eve celebration after two years of COVID-19 restrictions. The celebrations also come in the shadow of the latest COVID-19 surge, driven by the rapid spread of the virus in China.

Delhi

Mumbai Bengaluru (With inputs from PTI)

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #2023 #Bengaluru #Delhi #mumbai #New Year
first published: Dec 30, 2022 01:47 pm