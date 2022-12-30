Happy New Year 2023: How Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru are prepping for December 31

Elaborate arrangements have been made in cities for New Year's Eve.

As people are gearing up to ring in 2023, metros such as Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru are anticipating large crowds to gather in popular spots on December 31. The authorities have made elaborate arrangements to ensure crowd management, people’s safety and smooth traffic on New Year’s Eve.

The authorities in are expecting people to step out in large numbers to welcome the new year this time as this is the first New Year's Eve celebration after two years of COVID-19 restrictions. The celebrations also come in the shadow of the latest COVID-19 surge, driven by the rapid spread of the virus in China.



Delhi Police has identified 125 spots prone to drink-driving.



Alcometers will be used to issue challans to violators.



Around 1,850 traffic police personnel will be deployed along with local police staff at pre-identified points.



Special focus on around 45 major spots in Delhi where New Year celebrations take place.



In party hubs such as Connaught Place, Chanakyapuri and Hauz Khas, a large number of police personnel will be deployed.



Strict action against drink-driving, stunt biking, over-speeding, reckless and dangerous driving.





More than 11,500 police personnel will be deployd across Mumbai on New Year’s Eve.



10,000 police constables, 1,500 officers, 25 deputy commissioners of police and seven additional commissioners of police will be part of the security deployment.



No senior police officer, including the Mumbai police chief, will take leave on December 31.



Gateway of India, Marine Drive, Girgaum Chowpatty beach, Juhu beach are Bandra Bandstand are among spots where large crowds are expected on December 31.



Apart from the police, the State Reserve Police Force, Riot Control Police and Quick Response Teams (QRTs) will be deployed at key locations.



Plain-clothed police personnel would be deployed in crowds and a close watch will be kept on popular spots through CCTV.



Checkpoints at more than 100 or 125 locations in the city.



Action against drunk drivers.

