Happy Navratri 2022: Wishes, greetings, SMS, images, messages, Facebook and WhatsApp status

The Hindu festival of Navratri is observed in honour of Goddess Durga. Spanning a period of ten days and nine nights (hence the name Navratri), this festival is celebrated with great fervour in different parts of the country. This year, Navratri began on September 26 and will conclude on October 5 with Dussehra. Over the course of this festival, devotees observe fasts, offer prayers and chant scriptures. Pandals are staged and cultural celebrations also take place. On the final day of Vijayadashami or Dussehra, an effigy of Ravan is burnt with fireworks to symbolise the destruction of evil.

Here are some Navratri wishes, greetings, SMS, messages and images you can share with near and dear ones on this auspicious festival:

May the blessings of Durga Ma guide you and bestow good health and wisdom on you always. Happy Navratri!

I pray that this auspicious festival ushers in an era of peace and prosperity for you.

Happy Navratri

Navratri is a time to reflect on the changes we can make within to enlighten our lives. I pray that this auspicious festival brings you growth, wealth and happiness.

May the goddess bless you with her divine grace. Happy Navratri!

The nine nights of Navratri are a time for joy, celebration and love. May they fill your life with harmony and good tidings.

May the Gods bless you with the strength to choose good over evil, right over wrong on this divine festival. Happy Navratri to you and your loved ones.