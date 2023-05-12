Happy Mother’s Day 2023: Wishes, greetings, messages, pics, images, WhatsApp status

Mother's Day 2023: Share a wish with you mom on May 14

They say the greatest bond in the world is between a mother and her child. It goes to reason, then, that countries and cultures across the world have a special day dedicated to celebrating mothers. In many parts of the world, including India, Mother’s Day is celebrated on the second Sunday of May. This year, Mother’s Day will fall on May 14, and people are gearing up to make this day extra-special for their moms.

You can let your mother know how much she means to you with a meaningful gift or a thoughtful gesture like cooking her favourite meal. Whatever you do, we know that it will be all the more special if it’s accompanied by a sweet message.

Here are some Mother’s Day wishes, messages, greetings, pics, quotes and images you can share with your mother on May 14:

As a kid I loved tottering about in your heels. As an adult, I realise those shoes are still too big for me to fill. Thank you for everything you have done, and everything you do. I love you, mom.

Mother’s Day is the perfect opportunity for me to tell you how much you mean to me and how much I owe you.

I owe you a debt of gratitude, mummy, for all you have done.

Your love has been the one constant in a world defined by change

We love you, mom. Happy Mother’s Day

You are my source of strength, my rock, my inspiration. Happy Mother’s Day to the best mother in the whole wide world.

Chauffeur, cook, teacher, counsellor, cheerleader – you’re more than just a mom, you are my world.

Wishing a very happy Mother’s Day to the best mom a child could have hoped for

You made my childhood a garden of happy memories. Your love and support guided me through the rough teenage years. As an adult, I only have endless gratitude for all you’ve done, mom.

You’re kind, selfless and generous to a fault

Everything I know, I’ve learned by watching you, Ma

You are the glue that holds us together. You’re the support system we all lean on.