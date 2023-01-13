Happy Lohri 2023: Wishes, messages and quotes to share with your loved ones

People in North India will celebrate Lohri on January 14 to mark the end of winter solstice. Bonfires will be lit and families will gather to sing, dance and share winter snacks like rewaris, chikkis and til laddoos.

For many households, Lohri will be an even grander event because of a recent weddings and births.

On Lohri, send these messages to your loved ones to wish them abundance this year:

May this festival fill your lives with enthusiasm, bring you cheer and loads of prosperity. A very happy Lohri to you!

Happy Lohri! Enjoy the sweetness of rewaris, the crunch of peanuts and the warmth of fire to the fullest.

I wish the festival of Lohri burns all your sadness and guides you to a brighter year.

Get ready to celebrate with some bhangra and giddha. Happy Lohri to you and your family. I hope divine grace makes your heart happy and fulfills all your wishes on this grand occasion. Happy Lohri. May this festival be the most delightful and auspicious for you. Happy Lohri. May the bonfire you light on Lohri fill your life with warmth and brightness. Happy Lohri. Sending the warmest Lohri wishes to you and your family! May god keep showering his blessings upon you. Have lots of sweets in the warmth of a bonfire. Wishing this harvest season lights up your face with a bright smile, and you enjoy the year with a bang. Happy Lohri! Happy Lohri. May your entire year be as bright and joyful as this festival.

