Happy Lohri 2023: Wishes, messages and quotes to share with your loved ones

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Jan 13, 2023 / 12:37 PM IST

On Lohri 2023, send these messages to your loved ones to wish them abundance.

Happy Lohri 2023: Families will come together to light bonfires and exchange gifts and food on January 14.

People in North India will celebrate Lohri on January 14 to mark the end of winter solstice. Bonfires will be lit and families will gather to sing, dance and share winter snacks like rewaris, chikkis and til laddoos.

For many households, Lohri will be an even grander event because of a recent weddings and births.

On Lohri, send these messages to your loved ones to wish them abundance this year:

May this festival fill your lives with enthusiasm, bring you cheer and loads of prosperity. A very happy Lohri to you!

Happy Lohri! Enjoy the sweetness of rewaris, the crunch of peanuts and the warmth of fire to the fullest.

I wish the festival of Lohri burns all your sadness and guides you to a brighter year.