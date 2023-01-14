Happy Lohri 2023: All you need to know about the harvest festival

Lohri is a popular winter folk festival celebrated primarily in Northern India marking the end of winter solstice. The day will be celebrated on January 14, which is today, this year.

Lohri marks the end of winter, and is a traditional welcome of longer days. It is observed the night before Maghi, also known as Makar Sankranti.

Bonfires will be lit and families will gather to sing, dance and share winter snacks like rewaris, chikkis and til laddoos to celebrate Lohri.

The ancient significance of the festival is it being a winter crop season celebration.

In houses that have recently had a marriage or a new baby, Lohri celebrations are more fervent. Most North Indians usually have private Lohri celebrations, and Lohri songs are played accompanied with dancing.

People wear bright clothes and do the bhangra and gidda around the bonfires apart from several other rituals to mark the festival. Dhols and other musical instruments are also played. Traditional sarson da saag and makke di roti is usually served as food at a Lohri dinner.

Lohri is an official holiday in Punjab, and Jammu and Himachal Pradesh while the festival is celebrated in Delhi and Haryana but is not a gazetted holiday. In Punjab, Lohri is marked by eating sheaves of roasted corn from the new harvest. The January sugarcane harvest is celebrated in the festival. Sugarcane products such as jaggery and gachak are central to Lohri celebrations, as are nuts. Gifts are also exchanged in the festival that is always full of rejoice and music.

