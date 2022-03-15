'Happy birthday to me': Alia Bhatt reveals first look from 'Brahmastra'. Watch

Alia Bhatt turned 29 on Tuesday. (Image credit: @aliaa08/Twitter)

Actor Alia Bhatt on Tuesday shared the first look teaser of her character from the much-awaited big-budget fantasy adventure "Brahmastra" as a birthday gift to her fans. Bhatt, who turned 29, took to Instagram and posted a 30-second video of her character Isha.



can’t think of a better day and a better way for you’ll to meet Isha .. Ayan my wonder boy. I love you. Thank you! #brahmastra pic.twitter.com/hlnHP1Ott7 — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) March 15, 2022

Written and directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film stars Ranbir as Shiva, a man with supernatural powers. "Happy birthday to me. Can't think of a better day and a better way for you'll to meet Isha. Ayan my wonder boy. I love you. Thank you!" she posted.

The long-in-the-works movie is envisioned as a trilogy and is billed as one of the biggest films to come out of the country. Filmmaker Karan Johar, who has backed the film, shared a poster of Alia Bhatt from "Brahmastra".

Johar had launched the actor in movies with his 2012 hit "Student of the Year". "My darling Alia, There is so much love that I feel for you while I write this but also so much respect – respect for your immense talent, your incredible growth as an artist and your ability to be so real through all the beats of your life."

"Ten years ago I didn't know that one day I could proudly call you my very own Brahmastra…my weapon of love and of abundant joy… Happy birthday my darling, shine bright always. Thank you for being you and for being the wind beneath the wings of this labour of love I love you always and forever," he posted. The film was announced in 2014 with a scheduled release in 2016, but got delayed. It eventually went into production in 2018.

After several release date changes, "Brahmastra" is finally set to be released on September 9, 2022. The film also features megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna.