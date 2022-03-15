English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT IAttend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    'Happy birthday to me': Alia Bhatt reveals first look from 'Brahmastra'. Watch

    Alia Bhatt, who turned 29, took to social media and posted a 30-second video of her character from "Brahmastra".

    PTI
    March 15, 2022 / 02:35 PM IST
    Alia Bhatt turned 29 on Tuesday. (Image credit: @aliaa08/Twitter)

    Alia Bhatt turned 29 on Tuesday. (Image credit: @aliaa08/Twitter)


    Actor Alia Bhatt on Tuesday shared the first look teaser of her character from the much-awaited big-budget fantasy adventure "Brahmastra" as a birthday gift to her fans. Bhatt, who turned 29, took to Instagram and posted a 30-second video of her character Isha.

    Written and directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film stars Ranbir as Shiva, a man with supernatural powers. "Happy birthday to me. Can't think of a better day and a better way for you'll to meet Isha. Ayan my wonder boy. I love you. Thank you!" she posted.

    Close

    Related stories

    The long-in-the-works movie is envisioned as a trilogy and is billed as one of the biggest films to come out of the country. Filmmaker Karan Johar, who has backed the film, shared a poster of Alia Bhatt from "Brahmastra".

    Johar had launched the actor in movies with his 2012 hit "Student of the Year". "My darling Alia, There is so much love that I feel for you while I write this but also so much respect – respect for your immense talent, your incredible growth as an artist and your ability to be so real through all the beats of your life."

    "Ten years ago I didn't know that one day I could proudly call you my very own Brahmastra…my weapon of love and of abundant joy… Happy birthday my darling, shine bright always. Thank you for being you and for being the wind beneath the wings of this labour of love I love you always and forever," he posted. The film was announced in 2014 with a scheduled release in 2016, but got delayed. It eventually went into production in 2018.

    After several release date changes, "Brahmastra" is finally set to be released on September 9, 2022. The film also features megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna.

    Bhatt is currently seen in "Gangubai Kathiawadi", directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.
    PTI
    Tags: #Alia Bhatt #Brahmastra #Gangubai Kathiawadi
    first published: Mar 15, 2022 01:38 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.