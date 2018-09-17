App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Sep 17, 2018 08:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Happy birthday Narendra Modi: Top quotes of the astute prime minister

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates his 68th birthday in Varanasi, take a look at some of the top quotes of the humble "chai wala".

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Hard work never brings fatigue, it brings satisfaction. (Image: Reuters)
1/10

Hard work never brings fatigue, it brings satisfaction. (Image: Reuters)
I don't think anyone has sent me here, or I have come here. I feel Mother Ganga has called me to Varanasi. (Image: Reuters)
2/10

I don't think anyone has sent me here, or I have come here. I feel Mother Ganga has called me to Varanasi. (Image: Reuters)
An opportunity to work is good luck for me. I put my soul into it. Each such opportunity opens the gates for the next one. (Image: Reuters)
3/10

An opportunity to work is good luck for me. I put my soul into it. Each such opportunity opens the gates for the next one. (Image: Reuters)
Each one of us has a natural instinct to rise, like a flame of the lamp. Lets nurture this instinct. (Image: Reuters)
4/10

Each one of us has a natural instinct to rise, like a flame of the lamp. Lets nurture this instinct. (Image: Reuters)
We need to follow the six Rs that stand for reduce, reuse, recycle, recover, redesign and remanufacture, this will lead us to point where we can rejoice. (Image: Reuters)
5/10

We need to follow the six Rs that stand for reduce, reuse, recycle, recover, redesign and remanufacture, this will lead us to point where we can rejoice. (Image: Reuters)
I do take pride in saying that in spite of being in public life for so long, there is not a single case against me, not even for wrongly parking a scooter or driving on the wrong side. (Image: Reuters)
6/10

I do take pride in saying that in spite of being in public life for so long, there is not a single case against me, not even for wrongly parking a scooter or driving on the wrong side. (Image: Reuters)
Coming age is the age of knowledge. However rich, poor or powerful a country be, if they want to move ahead, only knowledge can lead them to that path. (Image: Reuters)
7/10

Coming age is the age of knowledge. However rich, poor or powerful a country be, if they want to move ahead, only knowledge can lead them to that path. (Image: Reuters)
Don't dream to be something but rather dream to do something great! (Image: Reuters)
8/10

Don't dream to be something but rather dream to do something great! (Image: Reuters)
E-governance is easy governance, effective governance, and also economic governance. E-governance paves the way for good governance. (Image: Reuters)
9/10

E-governance is easy governance, effective governance, and also economic governance. E-governance paves the way for good governance. (Image: Reuters)
For the government, the only dharma is India first, the only dharma granth (holy book) is the Constitution. (Image: Reuters)
10/10

For the government, the only dharma is India first, the only dharma granth (holy book) is the Constitution. (Image: Reuters)
First Published on Sep 17, 2018 07:50 am

tags #India #Narendra Modi

