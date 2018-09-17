Happy birthday Narendra Modi: Top quotes of the astute prime minister

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates his 68th birthday in Varanasi, take a look at some of the top quotes of the humble "chai wala". Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 Hard work never brings fatigue, it brings satisfaction. (Image: Reuters) 2/10 I don't think anyone has sent me here, or I have come here. I feel Mother Ganga has called me to Varanasi. (Image: Reuters) 3/10 An opportunity to work is good luck for me. I put my soul into it. Each such opportunity opens the gates for the next one. (Image: Reuters) 4/10 Each one of us has a natural instinct to rise, like a flame of the lamp. Lets nurture this instinct. (Image: Reuters) 5/10 We need to follow the six Rs that stand for reduce, reuse, recycle, recover, redesign and remanufacture, this will lead us to point where we can rejoice. (Image: Reuters) 6/10 I do take pride in saying that in spite of being in public life for so long, there is not a single case against me, not even for wrongly parking a scooter or driving on the wrong side. (Image: Reuters) 7/10 Coming age is the age of knowledge. However rich, poor or powerful a country be, if they want to move ahead, only knowledge can lead them to that path. (Image: Reuters) 8/10 Don't dream to be something but rather dream to do something great! (Image: Reuters) 9/10 E-governance is easy governance, effective governance, and also economic governance. E-governance paves the way for good governance. (Image: Reuters) 10/10 For the government, the only dharma is India first, the only dharma granth (holy book) is the Constitution. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Sep 17, 2018 07:50 am