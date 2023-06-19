Hans Zimmer proposes to girlfriend during live concert. Watch

Hans Zimmer proposes and later embraces his girlfriend Dina De Luca during the live concert on Friday. (Photo credit: Screengrab from video posted by twitter.com/@endoadenoandme).

Oscar award winning singer Hans Zimmer, who was recently performing in London, surprised the fans by proposing to his girlfriend during the live concert in London on Friday.

In a video released on Twitter, Zimmer can be seen proposing to his girlfriend producer Dina De Luca on stage. A report in The Independent stated that the composer got De Luca on stage and said, "Why did I bring you up here? I was going to ask you something really important. Did you lock the back door? Is the milk in the fridge? Do we have any sorbet in the freezer? Will you marry me?”.



We we privileged to be able to watch @HansZimmer propose to his partner on stage tonight. I didn’t pick my phone up for this whole show but for some reason I just had a feeling to do it right on this point. What a special moment for all. Congratulations! @HansZimmerLivepic.twitter.com/aODTH84pWz — Eddy Goodman (@endoadenoandme) June 15, 2023

The crowd burst into cheers after Zimmer asked the question to De Luca, who accepted the proposal. The live audience rose to their feet as Zimmer and De Luca embraced on stage.

After the proposal and the acceptance, Zimmer performed "Time" from the Christopher Nolan's Inception. As he played the piano, De Luca stood by his side.

Zimmer has been married twice before. He has a daughter from his first marriage with Vicki Carolin and three children from his second marriage with Suzanne Zimmer.

