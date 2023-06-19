English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Hans Zimmer proposes to girlfriend during live concert. Watch

    In a video released on Twitter, Hans Zimmer can be seen proposing to his girlfriend producer Dina De Luca on stage.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 19, 2023 / 08:36 AM IST
    Zimmer

    Hans Zimmer proposes and later embraces his girlfriend Dina De Luca during the live concert on Friday. (Photo credit: Screengrab from video posted by twitter.com/@endoadenoandme).

    Oscar award winning singer Hans Zimmer, who was recently performing in London, surprised the fans by proposing to his girlfriend during the live concert in London on Friday.


    In a video released on Twitter, Zimmer can be seen proposing to his girlfriend producer Dina De Luca on stage. A report in The Independent stated that the composer got De Luca on stage and said, "Why did I bring you up here? I was going to ask you something really important. Did you lock the back door? Is the milk in the fridge? Do we have any sorbet in the freezer? Will you marry me?”.


    The crowd burst into cheers after Zimmer asked the question to De Luca, who accepted the proposal. The live audience rose to their feet as Zimmer and De Luca embraced on stage.

    Related stories

    After the proposal and the acceptance, Zimmer performed "Time" from the Christopher Nolan's Inception. As he played the piano, De Luca stood by his side.

    Zimmer has been married twice before. He has a daughter from his first marriage with Vicki Carolin and three children from his second marriage with Suzanne Zimmer.

    Also read: This Oscar winner accepted the Academy Award in a bathrobe

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Dina De Luca #Hans Zimmer
    first published: Jun 19, 2023 08:36 am