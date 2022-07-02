Halifax bank says customers upset by pronoun badges can close their accounts

The row over Halifax pronoun badges has escalated with the bank saying those upset are welcome to close their accounts.

According to the BBC, the controversy began on Tuesday when Halifax shared a Twitter post with a picture of a name badge saying "Gemma (she/her/hers)".

“Pronouns matter,” the British banking brand wrote, taking a clear stance on a contentious issue that has divided social media.

Halifax has said employees can wear a name badge that displays their preferred pronouns and show customers what gender they identify as – but the bank was accused of “virtue signalling” and imposing its “woke ideology” on customers, among other things, by a section of the internet.

Several enraged customers said they would close their Halifax accounts after the pronouns row erupted. The bank responded by directing them to their Account Closure Team.



“We strive for inclusion, equality and quite simply, in doing what’s right. If you disagree with our values, you’re welcome to close your account,” the bank tweeted in response to one critical post.

"We want to create a safe and accepting environment that opens the conversation around gender identity,” Halifax later said in a statement.

"We care about our customers' and colleagues' individual preferences so, for us, it's a very simple solution to accidental mis-gendering."