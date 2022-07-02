English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Watch a panel of experts discuss: Challenges of continuously evolving regulation for Cryptocurrency, on 7th July at 3pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Halifax bank says customers upset by pronoun badges can close their accounts

    The row over Halifax pronoun badges has escalated with the bank saying those upset are welcome to close their accounts.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 02, 2022 / 07:17 PM IST
    Halifax has said its staff can wear name badges displaying their preferred pronouns (Image credit: HalifaxBank/Twitter)

    Halifax has said its staff can wear name badges displaying their preferred pronouns (Image credit: HalifaxBank/Twitter)


    The row over Halifax pronoun badges has escalated with the bank saying those upset are welcome to close their accounts.

    According to the BBC, the controversy began on Tuesday when Halifax shared a Twitter post with a picture of a name badge saying "Gemma (she/her/hers)".

    “Pronouns matter,” the British banking brand wrote, taking a clear stance on a contentious issue that has divided social media.


    Halifax has said employees can wear a name badge that displays their preferred pronouns and show customers what gender they identify as – but the bank was accused of “virtue signalling” and imposing its “woke ideology” on customers, among other things, by a section of the internet.

    Several enraged customers said they would close their Halifax accounts after the pronouns row erupted. The bank responded by directing them to their Account Closure Team.

    Close

    Related stories


    “We strive for inclusion, equality and quite simply, in doing what’s right. If you disagree with our values, you’re welcome to close your account,” the bank tweeted in response to one critical post.

    "We want to create a safe and accepting environment that opens the conversation around gender identity,” Halifax later said in a statement.

    "We care about our customers' and colleagues' individual preferences so, for us, it's a very simple solution to accidental mis-gendering."
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #bank #Halifax #pronouns row
    first published: Jul 2, 2022 07:17 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.