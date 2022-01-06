Purported video shows hairstylist Jawed Habib spitting on woman’s head, women’s panel seeks action

The incident reportedly took place during Jawed Habib’s training session in Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh. (Image tweeted by @JH_JawedHabib)

The National Commission for Women on Thursday took note of a purported video in which hairstylist Jawed Habib was seen spitting on a woman’s head during a training seminar.

The video is reportedly from Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district. Moneycontrol cannot independently verify the authenticity of the clip.

Habib was seen combing the woman’s hair in the video. The hairstylist showed the audience what to do in case there is no water around -- spit on the head of the person you are styling.

After spitting on the woman’s head, the hairstylist said: “There is power in this spit.”

Later, a video emerged on social media of the woman who participated in the demonstration. She said she owns a beauty salon.

“Yesterday, I attended a seminar of Jawed Habib sir,” the woman said in the video. “He invited me on stage for a haircut and misbehaved with me. I will get a haircut from a roadside barber but will never go to Jawed Habib.”

National Commission for Women Chairperson Rekha Sharma has asked the Uttar Pradesh Police to immediately verify the authenticity of the video from Habib’s seminar and take appropriate action in the matter.

“The action taken must be apprised to the Commission at the earliest,” the women’s panel said.

Social media users responded to the video with shock and disgust.

"This is very disrespectful to our salon industry,” said a Twitter user named Zaid Kapadia.

Another person said: “Jawed Habib, the famous hairstylist and businessman, is seen styling his client’s hair with spit. Even if someone doesn’t find it disrespect and offensive, it is extremely unhygienic and should never be tolerated.”