Hairstylist Jawed Habib apologises after viral video shows him spitting on woman's head

Jawed Habib was seen combing the woman’s hair in the video during a workshop in Uttar Pradesh. The hairstylist showed the audience what to do in case there is no water around -- spit on the head of the person you are styling.

Moneycontrol News
January 07, 2022 / 08:45 AM IST
The incident took place during Jawed Habib’s training session in Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh.

The incident took place during Jawed Habib's training session in Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh.


Popular hairstylist Jawed Habib on Thursday apologised after he was seen in a viral video, spitting on a woman’s head during a training seminar recently.

The video is reportedly from Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district. Moneycontrol cannot independently verify the authenticity of the clip.

Jawed Habib was seen combing the woman’s hair in the video. The hairstylist showed the audience what to do in case there is no water around -- spit on the head of the person you are styling.

After spitting on the woman’s head, the hairstylist said: “There is power in this spit.”

Later, a video emerged on social media of the woman who participated in the demonstration. She said she owns a beauty salon.

“Yesterday, I attended a seminar of Jawed Habib sir,” the woman said in the video. “He invited me on stage for a haircut and misbehaved with me. I will get a haircut from a roadside barber but will never go to Jawed Habib.”

After Habib’s video was viral online, he issued an apology late Thursday night. “Some people have been hurt by the words I used at a seminar. All I want to say is this, our seminar is a professional one, for people in our professions. These are long shows. When the shows are long, we need to make them humorous,” he said in a video on Instagram.

“But what can I say… all I can say is that if you’ve been hurt, please forgive me. Sorry. I seek your forgiveness.”







View this post on Instagram


A post shared by Jawed Habib (@jh_hairexpert)

The National Commission for Women (NCW) asked the Uttar Pradesh police to probe the veracity of the video.

"The commission has taken this incident very seriously and not only condemns this in strongest possible words, but also seeks your urgent intervention in the matter to investigate the veracity of this viral video for immediate action as per law/procedure,” the women’s panel said.

A noted hairstylist, Habib operates more than 850 salons and around 65 hair academies across 115 cities across India.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Jawed Habib #Muzaffarnagar #National Commission for Women #Uttar Pradesh
first published: Jan 7, 2022 08:39 am

