Hair-raising video shows the moment a car crashed into café during podcast recording

A video going viral online shows the hair-raising moment a car crashed through a glass wall, almost hitting two people who were recording a podcast inside. The crash took place in Houston, Texas, according to Fox News.
Houston locals Alexsey Reyes and Nathan Reeves were filming a podcast on March 5 when the black SUV crashed into the glass window behind them. The video shows one of them saying “so quiet in here” just seconds before the SUV turned a corner at high speed and barrelled straight into the window.
The force of the impact shattered the glass and sent Reeves falling sideways off his chair.
Holy shit. A car smashed through a cafe while they were recording a podcast. pic.twitter.com/NBJ6h4cYjl
— Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) March 6, 2023
The video has taken off on social media, racking up millions of views on TikTok and Instagram. On Twitter, it has been viewed over 3 million times.
“Thankfully everyone is okay, but this just shows how incredibly fragile life is, because one moment you can be enjoying yourself in a quiet cafe preparing to do a podcast, and the next you can be dead from an out-of-control car crashing through the window as you’re oblivious,” wrote one person in the comments section. “They are so lucky,” another remarked.