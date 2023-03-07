Hair-raising video shows the moment a car crashed into café during podcast recording

A car crashed into the cafe where two people were recording a podcast (Credit: @Nathan_reeves_/Instagram)

A video going viral online shows the hair-raising moment a car crashed through a glass wall, almost hitting two people who were recording a podcast inside. The crash took place in Houston, Texas, according to Fox News.

Houston locals Alexsey Reyes and Nathan Reeves were filming a podcast on March 5 when the black SUV crashed into the glass window behind them. The video shows one of them saying “so quiet in here” just seconds before the SUV turned a corner at high speed and barrelled straight into the window.

The force of the impact shattered the glass and sent Reeves falling sideways off his chair.



Luckily, both Reyes and Reeves managed to walk away from the accident with only minor injuries, as per news reports. The video shows Reeves getting up and saying, “I think we are fine, I think we got all the audio on there.” He was later seen talking to police officers who reported to the site of the crash outside Tout Suite in Houston

The video has taken off on social media, racking up millions of views on TikTok and Instagram. On Twitter, it has been viewed over 3 million times.

“Thankfully everyone is okay, but this just shows how incredibly fragile life is, because one moment you can be enjoying yourself in a quiet cafe preparing to do a podcast, and the next you can be dead from an out-of-control car crashing through the window as you’re oblivious,” wrote one person in the comments section. “They are so lucky,” another remarked.